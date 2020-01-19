Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Luke Mulholland

Luke is the son of Tim Mulholland and Tonya Gray. He has a brother, Zack, and a sister, Audra. He participates in cross country and track. He is a three-time letter winner in cross country and a four-time letter winner in track. He has qualified for the state track meet as a junior. He has been recognized on the Principal’s List, Honor Roll, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He volunteers at First United Methodist Church and participates in the Silver Cord program. He works at Fareway and Parks and Rec. Luke’s future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison with an undecided major.