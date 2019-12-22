Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Jacob Mehmen
0 comments

Mehmen SOM 12-22.jpg

Jacob Mehmen, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for December. He is the son of Brent and Brooke Mehmen, and brother of Emma Mehmen.

Mehmen is not only a full-time student at Mason City High School but is taking on a full freshman load at North Iowa Area Community College as well this year, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. His awards and honors include: Principal’s List and Honor Roll. In Mehmen’s free time one will find him volunteering at the North Iowa Human Society, where he loves to play with the cats.

Mehmen’s current plan is to finish attending North Iowa Area Community College with a two-year Associate of Science degree. He then plans to transfer to Iowa State University to major in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish and Mathematics.

