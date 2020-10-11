Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Hansen

Kylie Hansen is a senior at Mason City High School and is involved in several activities. Her passions include vocal music and acting.

She holds a 4.0 GPA and is involved in Speech, Best Buddies, National Honor Society, YFC Core, Trinity Lutheran Church Worship Team, Silver Cord, and YIELD. She has also participated in Swimming, Track, Cross Country, and Student Senate.

Kylie has received All-State honors for her Soprano I voice and has competed at the highest level at Solo and Ensemble Contest yearly.

She hopes to continue acting through her representation with Peak Talent Agency in Des Moines and RPM Talent Agency in LA.

Kylie is exploring colleges with strong vocal performance degrees.

