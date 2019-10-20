{{featured_button_text}}
Snyder - SOM

Name: Gaby Snyder

Parents: Steve Snyder and Louise Cragg

School Activities/Accomplishments: Quiz Bowl, National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist, Honor Roll

Community/Church Activities: Youth Choir, Hospital Volunteer, Humane Society Volunteer

Future Plans: Attend University of Iowa

