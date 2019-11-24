Gabriela Castelan, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary’s “Student of the Month” for November. She is the daughter of David and Luz Maria Castelan, and the sister of Jorge Castelan.
Castelan is a member of the Mason City High School Concert Choir and Symphonic Band. She participated in Cross Country her junior and senior year, and has been a four year member of the Mason City High School Girls Soccer Team. She is involved in Model UN and National Honors Society. She is a letter winner in academics, soccer, cross country, and choir. She is also a member of Epiphany Parish in Mason City. Castelan plans to pursue an Economics and Political Science Major at an undecided college.
