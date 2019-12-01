{{featured_button_text}}
Johnson SOM

David Johnson, a senior at Mason City High School was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for November. David is the son of Steve and Terry Johnson and brother of Tommy, Maggie, Derek, and Michael.

David is a member of MCHS symphonic band, Drumline, Concert Choir, National Honor Society, and Honor Roll. David participates on the varsity teams of cross-country, swimming, and soccer, receiving the captain award for cross-country and second-team all-conference for soccer.

David participates in First Covenant Church youth group and plays drums for the worship team. David plans to attend North Park University to study pre-physical therapy, majoring in Biology.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments