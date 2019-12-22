Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Anna Deets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna Deets, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club's "Student of the Month" for December. She is the daughter of Chris and Julia Deets, and the sister of Andrew and Alex Deets.

Anna is a member of the girls’ basketball team as well as the National Honors Society. Her awards and honors include: 4.0 List, Silver Chord, YIELD graduate, 2-time basketball captain and second team all-state last season.

Deets plans to attend Western Illinois University next year to pursue a career in physical therapy as well as play basketball.

