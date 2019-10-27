{{featured_button_text}}
Awe

Alea Awe, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for October. She is the granddaughter of Lois and Allen Awe, and the sister of Miracle Awe.

Alea Awe is a member of the Mason City High School concert choir and national honors society. She is a varsity letter winner in cheerleading, choir, and academics. She has maintained a 4.0 throughout high school. Alea Awe plans to attend a four year university to study medicine.

