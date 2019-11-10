Last month Marlene Peterson of Mason City completed 1000 miles on her bike. Her motto has always been to “stay active.” She believes staying active mentally, physically and spiritually has served her well for over 80 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She rides in Arizona in the winter. She appreciates the bike trail from Mason City to Clear Lake and also uses the Lanesboro, Minnesota, trail. Her friend Carol has helped to log some of the miles with her. Her husband Duane Graversen used to ride with her but now enjoys walking. She encourages everyone to stay active.
We love you, Your Family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.