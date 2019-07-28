{{featured_button_text}}

Please join Riddles Jewelry in extending best wishes to Beth Milbrandt, who is retiring from Riddles Jewelry on July 31, 2019. Beth has been an esteemed member of the Riddles Family for 19 years, and she will be greatly missed by all employees and customers alike.

We invite anyone that has had the pleasure of working with Beth or has been a local customer of Beth’s to attend a celebration in her honor on Monday, July 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Riddles Jewelry which is located inside the Southbridge Mall.

