Mrs. Dickerson, who was born, raised, and had been a longtime resident of Mason City, Iowa, passed on May 23, 2019, in California. Her family will host a memorial and reception on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 814 N Grant St., Manly, Iowa 50456. Call 303-916-6025 or 720-468-3770 for additional information.
