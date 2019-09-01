For the third year in a row Bart Pals, of Mason City, had success at the Iowa State Fair showing stained glass. Two years ago, he had first runner up for creative arts “People’s Choice,” and last year, he won the “People’s Choice” award, winning out over 1,000 other entries. This year, his project was chosen Champion stained glass.
Congrats, love your family
