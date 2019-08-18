{{featured_button_text}}
Kriegel memorial

Kathy Kriegel

September 6, 1951 – August 13, 2016

We miss you today as much as we did when God called you home. You will always be in our hearts.

Gary Kriegel

Betty Aldinger

