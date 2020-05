× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jodene Broderick

6/6/1967 – 5/14/2000

Clear Lake

We knew little that morning that God

Was going to call your name

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we do the same

It broke our hearts to lose you,

You did not go alone

For part of us went with you, the day

God called you home.

Jodene was always there for family and friends.

Missing you every day. Love you always.

Kyle, Kole and Kallie; Mom, Jeff, Jayme; Family and Friends

