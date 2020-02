Ed Meyer

9/21/34 - 2/2/14

My dear husband, now that you’re not here to share my life each day, there’s a sadness in my heart that will not go away.

When the sun goes down and evening starts to fall, I miss you most of all.

Never forgotten and never will.

Six long years, loved you then and love you now.

Love Forever, Donna

