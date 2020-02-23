In Memoriam

My Loss, My Wife Carolyn
I lost you over two months ago,
The Lord said it was time for you to go.
The suffering you had was finally done;
What a relief for me and our sons.
The pain you had was so hard to bear,
All this pain we all did share.
This poem, my love, is written for you,
I miss you so much and don’t know what to do.
My heart hurts so much every day;
I’ll always love you, this I say.
God has you and only He knows whether
You and I will again be together.
Maybe when I die Heaven will open for me too,
And the good Lord will again let me be with you.
Happy Anniversary Carolyn. I was blessed to
become your husband on February 23, 1964.
Raleigh S King Sr