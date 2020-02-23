In Memoriam
0 comments

In Memoriam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
King DTR 2-23.jpg

My Loss, My Wife Carolyn

I lost you over two months ago,

The Lord said it was time for you to go.

The suffering you had was finally done;

What a relief for me and our sons.

The pain you had was so hard to bear,

All this pain we all did share.

This poem, my love, is written for you,

I miss you so much and don’t know what to do.

My heart hurts so much every day;

I’ll always love you, this I say.

God has you and only He knows whether

You and I will again be together.

Maybe when I die Heaven will open for me too,

And the good Lord will again let me be with you.

Happy Anniversary Carolyn. I was blessed to

become your husband on February 23, 1964.

Raleigh S King Sr

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2019 Coach of the Year!
Salute

2019 Coach of the Year!

  • Updated

Congratulations to Nathan Meyer for being named the Mason City Recreation Department’s 2019 Coach of the Year! Nathan received sportsmanship a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News