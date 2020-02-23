In Memoriam

My Loss, My Wife Carolyn

I lost you over two months ago,

The Lord said it was time for you to go.

The suffering you had was finally done;

What a relief for me and our sons.

The pain you had was so hard to bear,

All this pain we all did share.

This poem, my love, is written for you,

I miss you so much and don’t know what to do.

My heart hurts so much every day;

I’ll always love you, this I say.

God has you and only He knows whether

You and I will again be together.

Maybe when I die Heaven will open for me too,

And the good Lord will again let me be with you.

Happy Anniversary Carolyn. I was blessed to

become your husband on February 23, 1964.

Raleigh S King Sr

