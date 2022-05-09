In Loving Memory May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Loving Memory of Rich Westendorf 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Student of the Month Congratulations Grant Bohls Student of the Month Congratulations Kylee Sullivan