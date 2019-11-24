You have free articles remaining.
These girls represented Mason City High School at the State Swim Meet held in Marshalltown on November 8-9. Each swimmer and all three relays recorded season’s-best times. Madison Braun placed 13th in the 100 Breaststroke while Nia Litterer finished 30th in the 100 Butterfly. Every relay placed in the top 25 in the State. The 200 Medley Relay included Paige Braun, Nia Litterer, Madison Braun, and Kate Edgerton. Swimming the 200 Free Relay was Jenna Braun, Nia Litterer, Madison Braun, and Paige Braun. Jenna, Kate, Nia, and Paige comprised the 400 Free Relay. State Team members are (front) Kate Edgerton, Nia Litterer, Paige Braun, Taylor Halverson, and Madison Braun, (back) Jenna Braun and Sophie Lunning. Congratulations to the entire team for all your hard work and success this season!
