Matson mem

A Celebration of Life for Kenneth Matson will be held at Pizza Ranch in Mason City for family and friends, Saturday, October 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.

His funeral was held in Lincolnton, North Carolina, on September 3, 2019.

Buffet lunch will be served.

