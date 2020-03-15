Cassie Sievers, Noon Rotary Student of the Month

Cassie Sievers, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club's "Student of the Month" for March. She is the daughter of Shane and Carrie Sievers, and sister of Kennedy and Katie Sievers.

Sievers is a member of the National Honor Society, 4.0 Honor Roll, and Silver Cord. She is a four year varsity letter winner in soccer, and three year varsity letter winner in volleyball, along with a captain title her senior year. Sievers' community activities include helping coach at youth sports camps and assisting elementary educators in classroom work. She works at Good Shepherd and HyVee. Sievers plans to attend the University of Iowa next year to pursue a degree in Biomedical Sciences.