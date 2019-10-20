{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn Ryan - XPO

Carolyn was recognized by her co-workers and management on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, for 25 years of outstanding customer service with XPO Logistics LTL.

Carolyn has seen a lot of changes over the years, but her dedication to the customer and devotion to her job has never changed. Carolyn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her job and has become wonderfully skilled at providing the best shipping experience for XPO’s customer base, as well as providing support and leadership for the many internal customers she works with every day.

The company is proud of Carolyn and this remarkable achievement and is grateful to have her representing XPO LTL.

