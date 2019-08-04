Sandy Calvert, Dietary Supervisor, retired August 1st after 50 years. She started at the IOOF Home August 1, 1959.
Dear Sandy,
We want to thank you for the 50 loyal years of service you have provided to our facility. Although we hate to see you go, we are excited for you to enjoy your retirement. You will always have a place at the IOOF and in our hearts. From everyone at the IOOF we love you.
