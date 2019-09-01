{{featured_button_text}}
XPO Sept

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Congratulations to Alex for being nominated by his co-workers to receive the Employee Of The Month award for the month of July. Alex works on the dock at the XPO Logistics service center and provides an upbeat, high-energy spirit to the workplace. He is happy to assist his co-workers when necessary. XPO LTL appreciates Alex’s enthusiasm and dedication to getting the job done well!

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments