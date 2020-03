Ryan Burt has joined CENTURY 21 Preferred as a Realtor associate. He will specialize in residential, acreage, commercial and investment property sales in the North Iowa area.

Burt has over nine years experience in the real estate industry. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Iowa Association of Realtors, the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors and the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors.