Kick off Home for the Holidays with a Rum with Rudolph 5K Run/Walk. Start the day with a morning run along State Street. Cross the finish line and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate with Rum Chata (if you're over 21). Holiday costumes are encouraged; prizes will be awarded to the three merriest.
Check-in/Registration Race Day & Swag Bag Pickup is 9 a.m. at Fat Hill Brewing, at 17 N. Federal Ave. Race time is 10 a.m.
Registration fee is $40 per person on Eventbrite.com.
The race will start at the corner of State Street and North Federal near Moorman Clothiers. Runners will run east on State Street until the turn around on Illinois Street and head back on State Street.
