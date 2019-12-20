RSVP, Catholic Charities seek volunteers to mentor ex-offenders

RSVP, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program for people 55 and older, is collaborating with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque to recruit volunteers to serve with their Jail & Prison Ministry program.

The Jail & Prison Ministry program is a community re-entry program for ex-offenders recently released from jail or prison.

RSVP and Catholic Charities are looking for volunteers to serve as mentors and support group members to support ex-offenders in North Central Iowa. Volunteers must pass a background check and complete training. Once connected with an individual, volunteers will spend a minimum of 1-2 hours per week meeting with and supporting their mentee.

Ex-offenders who participate in the Jail & Prison Ministry program are a third less likely to re-offend, compared to the State of Iowa recidivism rates. The goal is to help provide positive re-entry into family and community life.

For more information about RSVP of North Central Iowa and to enroll, visit www.niacc.edu/rsvp/, call 888-466-4222 ext. 4256, 641-422-4256 or email rsvp@niacc.edu.