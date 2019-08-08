{{featured_button_text}}

RSM US LLP – a nationwide provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – recently announced the promotion of four employees located in the firm’s Mason City office.

In Consulting Services, employees are: John Chambers, manager; Kevin Hill, senior associate. In Tax Services, Laura Enderson, manager; and Kloe Randall, senior associate.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com.

John Chambers

John Chambers
Kevin Hill

Kevin Hill
Kloe Randall

Kloe Randall
Laura Enderson

Laura Enderson

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments