RSM US LLP – a nationwide provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – recently announced the promotion of four employees located in the firm’s Mason City office.
In Consulting Services, employees are: John Chambers, manager; Kevin Hill, senior associate. In Tax Services, Laura Enderson, manager; and Kloe Randall, senior associate.
RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com.
