Roller skate in the new year at Roller City

You're never too old to roller skate. How hard can it be, you're on four wheels, right?
The whole family can celebrate New Year's Eve together this year as Roller City hosts its annual New Year's Eve Bash on Tuesday night.
For $15 per person, you get 4 1/2 hours of skating, blacklight dodgeball, roller-skating games and prizes. Also available will be house made pizza, drinks and arcade games.
The event runs from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. No passes will be allowed for the event.