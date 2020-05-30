Roger Flieth earns Century 21 sales award
Roger Flieth earns Century 21 sales award

CENTURY 21 Real Estate Corporation recently recognized Century 21 Preferred's Roger Flieth, broker associate, with the Masters Emerald Award.

Emerald level status is awarded to an agent who has met minimum sales production of 45 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.

Roger is a member of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors.

