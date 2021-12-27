 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger Barillas hired as nurse practitioner at Waypoint

  • 0

Nurse practitioner Roger Barillas has been hired by Waypoint Medical. 

A University of Iowa graduate, Barillas joins the staff after dedicating several years as a US Army provider, achieving the rank of major. As a fluent Spanish-speaker he will allow Waypoint Medical to expand and better serve all the populations in the Clear Lake area.

Barillas lives in Clear Lake with his wife, Diana and their four children. 

Waypoint Medical is a family practice located off Interstate 35 on Highway 18 in Clear Lake.

Business weblogo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News