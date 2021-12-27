Roger Barillas hired as nurse practitioner at Waypoint

Nurse practitioner Roger Barillas has been hired by Waypoint Medical.
A University of Iowa graduate, Barillas joins the staff after dedicating several years as a US Army provider, achieving the rank of major. As a fluent Spanish-speaker he will allow Waypoint Medical to expand and better serve all the populations in the Clear Lake area.
Barillas lives in Clear Lake with his wife, Diana and their four children.
Waypoint Medical is a family practice located off Interstate 35 on Highway 18 in Clear Lake.