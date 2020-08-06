Rock Falls Fun Days set for Aug. 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Falls will hold its annual Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 15 this year.

A chicken dinner will be served from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. with drive-through or carryout options available.

The beer tent will be open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. and features Sounds Unlimited DJ.

Rock Falls Fun Days is the yearly fundraiser to pay for electricity, heat, building upkeep and repairs of the Rock Falls Community Center at 3 S. Nottingham St. The center is available to rent for weddings, graduations, reunions, etc. Kids in the Central Springs School District can use it for free when accompanied by an adult.

Rock Falls Area Betterment Inc., is a committee of volunteers that maintain the upkeep, book rentals of the Rock Falls Community Center and plan Fun Days.

Email or call/text questions to rffundays@gmail.com, 641-420-2324.

