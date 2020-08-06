You have permission to edit this article.
Rock Falls Fun Days set for Aug. 15
Rock Falls Fun Days set for Aug. 15

Rock Falls will hold its annual Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 15 this year.

A chicken dinner will be served from  4 p.m.-7 p.m. with drive-through or carryout options available.

The beer tent will be open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. and features Sounds Unlimited DJ.

Blast-off

Noah Bieber, Rockford, pumps up enough air pressure to launch the rocket he made at the 2014 Rock Falls Fun Days.

Rock Falls Fun Days is the yearly fundraiser to pay for electricity, heat, building upkeep and repairs of the Rock Falls Community Center at 3 S. Nottingham St. The center is available to rent for weddings, graduations, reunions, etc. Kids in the Central Springs School District can use it for free when accompanied by an adult.

Rock Falls Area Betterment Inc., is a committee of volunteers that maintain the upkeep, book rentals of the Rock Falls Community Center and plan Fun Days.

Email or call/text questions to rffundays@gmail.com, 641-420-2324.

