Riverland Community College fall President's and Dean's lists
Riverland Community College recently released it 2020 fall President's and Dean's lists.  

To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.

To be eligible for the dean's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.

Riverland Community College serves 10,000 students annually through a range of credit-based educational opportunities and non-credit courses. Campuses are located in Austin, Albert Lea, and Owatonna, Minnesota.  

The following students were honored:

DEAN'S LIST

Justin Vazquez, Forest City; Monica Meyer, Kensett; Ashley Alphs, Kenneth Larson, Lake Mills; John May, McIntire; Ethan Thofson, Northwood; Tyson Anderson, Cassie Braun, Saint Ansgar;

PRESIDENT'S LIST

Simon Smith, Stacyville

