If you have a bell handy on Tuesday, keep it nearby until 3 p.m.

Then, give it a ring.

Sept. 17 marks the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United State of America. 

The Mason City chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will lead the city in a ceremony to remind everyone of the importance of our Constitution.

Independence Hall

Formerly known as the Pennsylvania State House, Independence Hall is where the U.S. Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787.

Members invite the public to join them at First Baptist Church, 125 E. State St., at 3 p.m. where they will ring the church's bell for two minutes. The group is encouraging those who cannot attend to grab a bell and ring it at the same time.

On May 25, 1787, delegates representing every state except Rhode Island gathered at Pennsylvania's State House for the Constitutional Convention.

After months of heated debate, on Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution was signed, but still had to be ratified by nine of the 13 new states. That took until late June the next year, when New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify the document.

Our new government began operations on March 4, 1789.

The DAR is a service organization for direct female descendants of Revolutionary soldiers or others of the Revolutionary period who aided the cause of independence.

