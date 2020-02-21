Richard Keeling honored by Forbes magazine
Richard Keeling honored by Forbes magazine

Richard Keeling, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Clear Lake, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by over 11,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Keeling was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period.

Keeling is CEO of Keeling Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. 

