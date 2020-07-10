Rhonda Halfpop receives MercyOne Legend Award
Rhonda Halfpop receives MercyOne Legend Award

MercyOne 2020 Legend Award winner Rhonda Halfpop.

Rhonda Halfpop, clinical leader of MercyOne North Iowa Cardiac Rehabilitation, is the recipient of the 2020 MercyOne Legend Award.

Halfpop's nomination recognizes her dedication and compassion for patients and colleagues. She has worked at MercyOne for more than 40 years and demonstrates personalized care by doing what is best for the patient at all times. 

The MercyOne Legend Award is an annual recognition with nominations submitted by MercyOne associates, volunteers and retirees. The annual award recognizes MercyOne colleagues who are admired for achievements, possess noble qualities and are an inspiration to others.

