An After School Special will be held at the Lime Creek Nature Center at 4 p.m. on Monday. Reptile expert Jim Gerholdt will present The Remarkable Reptiles, a hands-on program featuring a variety of live reptiles and artifacts.

Gerholdt has been presenting reptile programs since 1985 and is also the author of 32 children’s books on reptiles. His photos of reptiles, amphibians, insects and spiders have appeared in numerous magazines.

Nice Catch

A young angler displays his catch on Quarry Lake at Lime Creek Conservation Area.

He is a founding member of the Minnesota Herpetological Society and has aided the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in field studies with the timber rattlesnake and other species.

This educational program is sponsored by the River City Kiwanis. It is free but registration is required. Call 423-5309 to register or for more information. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

