Pre-registration is open for the 2019 Aging Services Coalition Annual Caregiver Conference to be held on Nov. 11 at NIACC in the Muse Norris Conference Center.
The program is designed to provide participants with current information regarding health care planning.
Informational booths will open at 1 p.m. The speakers run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Gaylene Vickers and Shelley Smith will present the Nurtured Heart Approach, the aim of which is to provide tools to foster better "connectedness" in relationships from infants to geriatrics.
Vickers is a certified advance trainer of The Nurtured Heart Approach. She was recognized in 2018 by Lutheran Services in Iowa as one of the “Top 25” employees.
Smith is an independent contractor for multi-county public health services in Iowa. She is a statewide trainer, consultant and life coach who uses The Nurtured Heart Approach.
Pre-registration is required by Nov 4. To register call 641-422-4358 or 888-466-4222 ext. 4358. Or register online at www.niacc.edu.
Professionals must pre-register by Nov. 4 and be present for the entire program to receive continuing education credit. The cost is $15 for nurses and other professionals. Family caregivers are free.
For additional information contact, Kay Hohenfield/President Aging Services Coalition, kay.hohenfield@usc.salvationarmy.org, 641-424-0800.
