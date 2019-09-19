{{featured_button_text}}

Jamie Schulte, realtor associate with Century 21 Preferred has been awarded with the Century 21 Quality Service Producer Award for 2018.

This national award is presented annually to those affiliates who receive a minimum return rate of 50 percent on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys sent between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90 percent. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.

Jamie is a member of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors.

