Read books, get a free froyo

Looking for some ongoing winter fun for the whole family?
Stop by the Mason City Public Library Children's Desk on or after Monday to pick up your Winter Reading Game Cards.
Fill out half your card to win a coupon for a cup of froyo at Orange Leaf in Mason City. Turn in your completed game card by Feb. 29 to win a book. Game cards are available for kids birth to fifth grade and there is no registration necessary.
Call the MCPL Youth Services Department at 641-421-3671 for more information.