Ray Stearns recognized by Century 21
Century 21 Real Estate Corporation recently recognized Ray Stearns, realtor associate, with its Masters Emerald Award.

Emerald level status is awarded to an agent who has met minimum sales production of 45 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.

Stearns also received the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. This national award is presented annually to those members who receive a minimum satisfaction index of 95% or better for two consecutive years. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.

Stearns is a member of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors.

