Principal Financial Group CEO Daniel J. Houston was inducted this week into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame.
The Iowa Business Hall of Fame honors the achievements of Iowans who have made outstanding contributions to the development and enhancement of the state's business climate.
Besides CEO, Houston is also chairman and president of Principal, which has offices in Mason City. He joined Principal in 1984 in Dallas. He has held several management positions, being named senior vice president in 2000, executive vice president in 2006 and president of retirement and income solutions in 2008. He assumed his current role in 2015.
Houston is a member of several boards, including Greater Des Moines Partnership, Employee Benefits Research Institute, American Council of Life Insurers, Iowa State University Business School Dean’s Advisory Council, Partnership for a Healthier America and Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.
The Greater Des Moines Committee also recognized Cara K. Heiden, retired co-president of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; and Dan Rupprecht, founder and chairman of R&R Realty Group in West Des Moines.
Inductees to the Iowa Business Hall of Fame are selected on merit rather than endorsement. Past Hall of Fame honorees under the leadership of current Chair Tom Mahoney, chairman and retired CEO of ITA Group Holdings Inc., serve as the selection committee.
The Greater Des Moines Committee was formed in 1907 by a group of 30 local business leaders. Today, the Committee consists of 123 members and provides an opportunity for business leaders to come together for an information exchange about important topics in the community, the state and the nation. The Committee founded the Iowa Business Hall of Fame in 1975 to honor the achievements of Iowans who have made outstanding contributions to the development and enhancement of Iowa’s business climate.
The Greater Des Moines Committee’s purpose is to encourage, promote, develop and protect commercial, manufacturing and other business interests of Greater Des Moines (DSM) and the state of Iowa. The Committee is comprised of CEO’s, or in the case of professional firms, the senior managing partner of DSM companies that have a vested interest in the growth and development of our community and state.
