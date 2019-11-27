{{featured_button_text}}
The Pork Tornadoes

The Pork Tornadoes return to North Iowa for a performance Friday night at the Surf Ballroom & Museum.

One of Iowa's favorite cover bands, The Pork Tornadoes, returns to the Surf Ballroom for a post-Thanksgiving party on Friday.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance at the Surf Box Office, 460 North Shore Drive, or by phone at 641-357-6151, or at surfballroom.com. Box office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Surf is closed Thanksgiving Day.

On its website, porktornadoes.com, the band says shows like the Surf's has "always been our lifeblood."

"Playing in front of people anxious to hear live music as the centerpiece of the night taught what to do and what not to do and how to truly become masters at the art of putting on a show," they wrote. "We love playing these types of shows because we feel we can really let loose."

