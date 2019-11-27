One of Iowa's favorite cover bands, The Pork Tornadoes, returns to the Surf Ballroom for a post-Thanksgiving party on Friday.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance at the Surf Box Office, 460 North Shore Drive, or by phone at 641-357-6151, or at surfballroom.com. Box office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Surf is closed Thanksgiving Day.
You have free articles remaining.
On its website, porktornadoes.com, the band says shows like the Surf's has "always been our lifeblood."
"Playing in front of people anxious to hear live music as the centerpiece of the night taught what to do and what not to do and how to truly become masters at the art of putting on a show," they wrote. "We love playing these types of shows because we feel we can really let loose."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.