The Waldorf University Percussion Ensemble will hold a free concert from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday at Waldorf Atrium at the school, 106 South Sixth St., Forest City.
The program will include composer John Beck’s "Overture for Percussion Ensemble;" "Samba," by Mitchell Peters; "October Mountain," by American composer Alan Hovhaness; "Carol of the Bells" arranged in a Salsa style; and Mark Ford’s "Head Talk," using drum heads in ways never imagined.
Isaac Agar will be the featured dramatic bass drum soloist during "Concertino on a Well-Known Rustic Air."
The Percussion Skills class from Waldorf University will also perform.
The concert is free and open to the public. At the conclusion of the performance, there will be an “instrument petting zoo” where children can ask questions and try out percussion instruments. Adult supervision at the zoo is required.
