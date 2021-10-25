 Skip to main content
Parts of North Adams closed for water main repair

One block of North Adams Avenue closed

One block of North Adams Avenue is closed until Thursday while the city undertakes emergency water main work.

Folks driving near downtown may have had difficulty maneuvering on Adams Avenue on Monday.

The city closed one block of the avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets Northwest for emergency repair work to a water main. The block will remain inaccessible until Thursday.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

