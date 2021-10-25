Parts of North Adams closed for water main repair

Folks driving near downtown may have had difficulty maneuvering on Adams Avenue on Monday.
The city closed one block of the avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets Northwest for emergency repair work to a water main. The block will remain inaccessible until Thursday.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.
