Pappajohn events planned for Global Entrepreneurship Week

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center & SBDC is hosting six days of events in celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week on Nov. 16-21. Founded in 2008, GEW now spans tens of thousands of activities, competitions, and events in 170+ countries every November, aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company. There are four themes for GEW 2020: Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion, and Policy.
The NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC is celebrating GEW with a week of events for entrepreneurs and innovators of all stages. For more information and registration, visit http://www.pappajohncenter.com/gew
The following are planned events for the week:
Monday, Nov 16
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: IASBDC Mobile Appointments for ShopIowa.com
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: NIACC Student Entrepreneur Engagement: Vision Boards 101
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Survive to Thrive: The 3 Step Process to Restaurant Success via Zoom
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Innovation Workspace Initiative: Intro to 3D Printing via Zoom
#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: Cabin Coffee, Brad & Angie Barber
Tuesday, Nov 17
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: IASBDC Mobile Appointments for ShopIowa.com
5 p.m.-7 p.m.: TechTalk sponsored by Henkel Construction & Accord Architecture via Zoom
#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: Mr. Taco, Luis Garcia
Wednesday, Nov 18
9 a.m.-10 a.m.: Iowa Targeted Small Business Program via Zoom
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: NIACC Entrepreneur Organization (NEO) Student Club Meeting via Zoom
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Innovation Workspace Initiative: Intro to Onshape via Zoom
6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Start Smart: Introduction to Entrepreneurship via Zoom
#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: D&S Services, Julia Dannen
Thursday, Nov 19
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Venture School Launch Day Competition
#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: Staci Ackerman, Shankland Insurance
Friday, Nov 20
9 a.m.-10 a.m.: Financial Friday: SBA COVID-19 Assistance Updates via Zoom
#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: Plas-Tech Tooling, Dean & Marcia Sonquist
Saturday, Nov 21
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Innovation Workspace Initiative: Intro to Onshape via Zoom
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!