Pappajohn events planned for Global Entrepreneurship Week
Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center

The John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, located on the NIACC campus. 

 File photo

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center & SBDC is hosting six days of events in celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week on Nov. 16-21.  Founded in 2008, GEW now spans tens of thousands of activities, competitions, and events in 170+ countries every November, aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company. There are four themes for GEW 2020: Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion, and Policy.

The NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC is celebrating GEW with a week of events for entrepreneurs and innovators of all stages. For more information and registration, visit http://www.pappajohncenter.com/gew

The following are planned events for the week:

Monday, Nov 16

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: IASBDC Mobile Appointments for ShopIowa.com

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: NIACC Student Entrepreneur Engagement: Vision Boards 101

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Survive to Thrive: The 3 Step Process to Restaurant Success via Zoom

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Innovation Workspace Initiative: Intro to 3D Printing via Zoom

#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: Cabin Coffee, Brad & Angie Barber

Tuesday, Nov 17

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: IASBDC Mobile Appointments for ShopIowa.com

5 p.m.-7 p.m.: TechTalk sponsored by Henkel Construction & Accord Architecture via Zoom

#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: Mr. Taco, Luis Garcia

Wednesday, Nov 18

9 a.m.-10 a.m.: Iowa Targeted Small Business Program via Zoom

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: NIACC Entrepreneur Organization (NEO) Student Club Meeting via Zoom

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Innovation Workspace Initiative: Intro to Onshape via Zoom

6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Start Smart: Introduction to Entrepreneurship via Zoom

#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: D&S Services, Julia Dannen

Thursday, Nov 19

5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Venture School Launch Day Competition

#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: Staci Ackerman, Shankland Insurance

Friday, Nov 20

9 a.m.-10 a.m.: Financial Friday: SBA COVID-19 Assistance Updates via Zoom

#IAmAnEntrepreneur Spotlight: Plas-Tech Tooling, Dean & Marcia Sonquist

Saturday, Nov 21

3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Innovation Workspace Initiative: Intro to Onshape via Zoom

