Pappajohn events planned for Global Entrepreneurship Week

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center & SBDC is hosting six days of events in celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week on Nov. 16-21. Founded in 2008, GEW now spans tens of thousands of activities, competitions, and events in 170+ countries every November, aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company. There are four themes for GEW 2020: Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion, and Policy.