Oneota Film Festival preview in Cresco on Saturday

The Oneota Film Festival will host a preview screening at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cresco Theatre and Opera House in Cresco.
The free event is appropriate for all ages.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday’s showing includes three short documentary films: "Catnap," "The Foursome" and "Birth of the Cy-Hawk."
"The Foursome" (30 minutes, Iowa film), features a foursome who've played Waukon Golf Club for 50 years. "Birth of the Cy-Hawk" (40 minutes, Iowa film), tells the story of a group of bowling buddies who first created the iconic trophy. The seven-minute animated film "Catnap" features a cat who struggles to deal with the loss of her tail, and finds self acceptance along the way.
For more information, visit oneotafilmfestival.org or crescotheatreoperahouse.com.