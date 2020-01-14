Oneota Film Festival preview in Cresco on Saturday

The Oneota Film Festival will host a preview screening at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cresco Theatre and Opera House in Cresco.

"The Foursome" (30 minutes, Iowa film), features a foursome who've played Waukon Golf Club for 50 years. "Birth of the Cy-Hawk" (40 minutes, Iowa film), tells the story of a group of bowling buddies who first created the iconic trophy. The seven-minute animated film "Catnap" features a cat who struggles to deal with the loss of her tail, and finds self acceptance along the way.