The Iowa Department of Human Services will host a Nurtured Heart Approach workshop from 9 a.m.-noon on Monday at the Mason City DHS office, 525 Ninth St. SE.

NHA is a relationship-focused Approach focusing on building healthy relationships. It teaches The 3 Stands, which focuses on helping children (and adults) embrace their intensity in successful ways. NHA was originally developed for working with difficult children and has been proven to have an impact on all children. This approach provides an opportunity to learn effective ways of engaging children in a strength based manner while building healthy relationships.

The workshop is an overview and cannot be used for CEU's or certification.

The presenter is Tracey Jennings, residential program manager for YSS’s Residential Addiction Treatment Program based in Mason City. Jennings has worked in the human services field since 1992, and is an Advanced Nurtured Heart Approach trainer, MANDT facilitator and a Trauma Informed Care, Level 1, trainer.

Registration is required at  https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094DA9A623A0FC1-nurtured

