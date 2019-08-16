The Iowa Department of Human Services will host a Nurtured Heart Approach workshop from 9 a.m.-noon on Monday at the Mason City DHS office, 525 Ninth St. SE.
NHA is a relationship-focused Approach focusing on building healthy relationships. It teaches The 3 Stands, which focuses on helping children (and adults) embrace their intensity in successful ways. NHA was originally developed for working with difficult children and has been proven to have an impact on all children. This approach provides an opportunity to learn effective ways of engaging children in a strength based manner while building healthy relationships.
The workshop is an overview and cannot be used for CEU's or certification.
The presenter is Tracey Jennings, residential program manager for YSS’s Residential Addiction Treatment Program based in Mason City. Jennings has worked in the human services field since 1992, and is an Advanced Nurtured Heart Approach trainer, MANDT facilitator and a Trauma Informed Care, Level 1, trainer.
Registration is required at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094DA9A623A0FC1-nurtured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.