NSB Bank has hired three new employees.
Lanora Frank and Kaleigh Reed are new, full time teller/new account representatives at the Mason City East office.
Frank has 20 years’ experience in banking and lives in Mason City. Reed has five years' banking experience and moved to Forest City from Ohio.
Rachel Davis has joined NSB Bank at the Mason City West office as deposit specialist and teller supervisor. Davis was a teller at NSB's Mason City offices from 2013-2015.
Davis lives in Northwood with her family.
NSB Bank is a Community Bank serving North Iowa over 85 years with three locations in Northwood and Mason City. The Bank currently has $205 million in total assets.
