The River City Society for Historic Preservation, owner of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Stockman House, will host architectural scholar David Brashear from Virginia to speak on Frank Lloyd Wright’s quest for an American architecture at the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center,520 First St. NE in Mason City at 7 p.m., Sept. 19.

Stockman House

Frank Lloyd Wright's Stockman House is an example of Prairie School architecture.

David Brashear is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School. He studied architectural history and architectural photography at Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation. While at Columbia, Brashear founded an architectural lecture series with a particular interest in Frank Lloyd Wright.  

Together with the River City Society for Historic Preservation, this program is co-sponsored with a mini-grant from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for the Humanities. RCSHP educational programs are free and open to the public; however, donations are appreciated.

Seating is limited.

