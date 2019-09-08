The River City Society for Historic Preservation, owner of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Stockman House, will host architectural scholar David Brashear from Virginia to speak on Frank Lloyd Wright’s quest for an American architecture at the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center, 520 First St. NE in Mason City at 7 p.m., Sept. 19.
David Brashear is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School. He studied architectural history and architectural photography at Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation. While at Columbia, Brashear founded an architectural lecture series with a particular interest in Frank Lloyd Wright.
You have free articles remaining.
Together with the River City Society for Historic Preservation, this program is co-sponsored with a mini-grant from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for the Humanities. RCSHP educational programs are free and open to the public; however, donations are appreciated.
Seating is limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.